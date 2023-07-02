Apple Car on track, analyst claims

An analyst recently said that the Apple Car project is a matter of ‘when’ and not ‘if.’

Apple did not disclose any news on its Apple Car project during the WWDC, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be happening. According to Daniel Ives, a Wedbush analyst, the smart automobile will definitely be arriving in 2026.

Ives, speaking to CNBC, says the only question surrounding the Apple Car is ‘when, not if.’ The Cupertino-based company has been linked to a self-driving test facility in Arizona, as well as periodic reports of the whole team being shaken up by layoffs and new hires. Furthermore, the report claims that Apple has had several discussions with potential partners Nissan, Hyundai, and others.

As part of all this, Ives says that the product will launch in 2026. Ming Chi Kuo, another analyst, said that the 2025 launch will be delayed and moved further. It’s believed that the Apple Car project began in 2014.