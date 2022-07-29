Apple Car project gains veteran Lamborghini exec

Apple has recently taken aboard a former executive who worked for Lamborghini on its Apple Car project.

The Cupertino-based company hired 20-year veteran Luigi Taraborrelli, as reported by Bloomberg. Taraborrelli oversaw vehicle dynamics and chassis during his Lamborghini tenure. Before that, the veteran executive worked on an Asterion concept car, the Huracan Sterrato, the Aventador, the Huracan and the Urus.

The recent hiring rests the debate on whether the Apple Car project is still ongoing. Apple has lost several key figures on the project due to poaching and numerous delays. In particular, the project had an automotive engineer leave after just six months into the hiring. The project has also evolved in that a full-scale vehicle was planned, but then it changed to autonomous systems and went back to a production model.

The Apple Car is believed to be an electric vehicle that’s capable of driving by itself. There’s no expected launch or release date yet for the product.