Apple Car still ‘Nowhere in Sight’

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo provided an update on the development of the Apple Car on the X social media platform.

Kuo posted in X that the Apple Car project has ‘lost all visibility’, which also means that there isn’t a clear date on when the product will start rolling to consumers. The analyst adds that if Apple does not have an acquisition strategy on hand then the company will have a difficult time entering mass production in the coming years.

Rumors surrounding the Apple Car began 10 years ago, and so far there hasn’t been any confirmation from Apple or its executives. Recently in March, Kuo said that the team had been dissolved and endangers a predicted 2025 launch date. Daniel Ives, Wedbush analyst countered with a ‘when, not if’ statement and claimed that Apple will finally unveil the product in 2026. Apple constantly reorganized and disbanded ‘Project Titan’ with various leaders quitting or getting replaced.