‘Apple Car’ tech could be announced later this year, suggests Nobel Prize winner

Apple will unveil its long rumoured ‘car’ tech by the end of 2021, according to Akira Yoshino who is Lithium-ion battery pioneer and Nobel Prize winner. The company has been in the news regardings its self-driving car for almost ten years now. However, there has been no official word from the iPhone maker or any hints whether such a project exists or not.

The Nobel Prize winner Yoshino appeared in an interview with Reuters to discuss battery technology. At the same interview, he said that Apple could announce something in regards to the rumoured Apple Car by the end of this year. While talking about the future of mobility in regards to automakers and the IT industry, he added that the Apple Car is “the one to look out for”.

Project Titan appears to be back on track once again

“The one to look out for is Apple. What will they do? I think they may announce something soon,” said Yoshino. “And what kind of car would they announce? What kind of battery? They probably want to get in around 2025. If they do that, I think they have to announce something by the end of this year. That’s just my own personal hypothesis.”

The rumours of Apple Car first surfaced in 2014, the project was said to be codenamed ‘Project Titan’ internally. However, the project underwent several changes and also was reported to have been shut down at some point. It was only early this year that rumours of the Apple Car started once again, as the company reportedly was in talks with automakers for the actual manufacturing of the car while the design would be done by Apple, according to one of the several reports.

Yoshino is an honorary fellow at Japanese chemical firm Asahi Kasei. He won the Nobel Prize in 2019 (in chemistry) for his work on lithium-ion batteries.