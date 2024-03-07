News

Apple Card and savings data supported by more budget apps

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Card

Data for Apple Cash, Savings, and Apple Card is now supported in several more third-party budgeting apps.

iOS 17.4 brought many new features, including the ability to save Apple Card, Cash, and Savings data to financial health and budgeting apps. Both Copilot and Monarch have mentioned the changes in their respective App Store apps, as well as YNAB. Information was previously supported on popular budgeting apps such as Mint, but the service was closed and integrated into Intuit Credit Karma, which left users with no other app to add their data.

Apple Card

The Apple Card data support was not announced by Apple as part of its iOS 17.4 release, nor did it show up on the update’s release notes or the beta versions. The only mention was the ability to set up virtual cards in the beta versions. To be able to add Apple Card data it’s recommended that users update their devices to iOS 17.4.

