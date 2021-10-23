Apple Card Cashback increases to 6% for Apple Store purchases

Apple is now offering up to 6% cashback for Apple Card users who spend on Apple products.

The promotion has not been announced yet, but some Apple Card users are already posting the update on social media. Apple made a similar move in 2019, and then in March of 2021 for new cardholders, but the recent cashback upgrade seems to apply to all Apple Card customers and Apple Store purchases.

Looks like Apple is offering 6% cash back for certain orders now! It was capped at 3% previously pic.twitter.com/qLDBAk3V2s — Brandon Butch (@BrandonButch) October 21, 2021

Haven't seen anyone show this but perhaps there's a 6% cash back promo Apple hasn't announced yet? I just hope this isn't a bug 😂 Didn't apply to my AirPods 3 so possibly if you spend over a certain amount they go to 6%? pic.twitter.com/PVc8sDsshF — Tailosive Tech (@TailosiveTech) October 21, 2021

The increased cashback rewards may be due to the recent slew of new Apple products that have hit the market, specifically the Apple Watch Series 7, the iPhone 13 and lately, the new MacBook Pro models.

Pre-orders for the 14 and 16 inch MacBook Pros are now live, and the Cupertino-based company may be incentivizing people to use their Apple Card to make the purchase. The new MacBook Pros now have M1 Pro/Max chips instead of the M1 of its predecessor.