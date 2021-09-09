Apple Card ranked No.1 in customer satisfaction

Apple Card which is issued by Goldman Sachs has ranked No.1 in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study. It received the highest score of 864 – it topped the charts of the study. Apple first released its credit card back in 2019, and since then, it has received new features which continues to make it more popular.

“It is exciting to be recognized with this first J.D. Power win, just two years after introducing Apple Card in 2019 and the first time being included in this study,” said Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay Jennifer Bailey. “We designed Apple Card to help our customers lead healthier financial lives, so it’s incredibly meaningful to see that our customers are valuing this. Being recognized as the leader in this category this year is an honor, and we look forward to continuing to deliver this product, service, and support with our award-winning issuer as Apple Card expands to more and more customers across the U.S.”

Daily cashback makes the card appealing

Apple Card offers 3 percent (daily) cashback on purchase made on Apple products or services. It also offers the same 3 percent cashback on payments made at select merchants when payment is done using Apple Pay. For all other transactions made using Apple Pay, users receive 2 percent cashback.