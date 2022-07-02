Apple Card Daily Cash raised to 4% on select merchants

Apple Card users can get up to 4 percent Daily Cash on select merchants starting now until the end of July.

As for the details, those who want to get the 4 percent must make a cumulative $3,000 spend across eight different stores, which include Fandango, Hotel Tonight, Ray-Ban, Petco, Crocs, Yeti, J. Crew and Stubhub. Furthermore, users must make the transaction in-app (where applicable) or online. Apple details that gift card purchases are not included in the promotion.

All purchases made under the cumulative total will be deposited into the Apple Cash card or as a credit if the card is now available. Those who are interested can visit the merchants’ respective websites or Apple.com for further details.

Apple continually runs Daily Cash promotions, including a 5% Daily Cash on Apple products and a $75 Daily Cash rewards for new sign-ups and confirming that they have their credit cards by activating them.