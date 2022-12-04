Apple Card Promotion Offers 5% Daily Cash on Eligible Purchases

Apple Card has launched a new promotion for customers who sign up for an account. From December 1 to 25, those who get an Apple Card will receive 5% Daily Cash when purchasing eligible Apple products on Apple.com and at Apple Stores.

The Daily Cash does not apply to purchases made with financed network plans, monthly AppleCare+ payments, Apple services, and iPhone upgrade installments.

The regular Daily Cash rate for existing customers is 3% on qualifying purchases, including Ace Hardware, Exxon Mobil, T-Mobile, Walgreens, Panera Brea, Nike, and Apple products or services via Apple Pay. Using Apple Pay with Apple Card earns 2% Daily Cash on other products, and only 1% when the physical card is used.

The full terms and conditions for the Apple Card promotion can be found on the official Apple Card website. Apple Card is currently only available in the United States.