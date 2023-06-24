Apple Card to arrive in India

Numerous sources are saying that Apple’s payment solutions will be expanding to India next.

Apple Card started out as an exclusive platform in the US, but that might be changing soon. According to The Federal and Engadget, Apple will be launching Apple Card in India. It’s believed that Apple CEO Tim Cook discussed this with the Reserve Bank of India, HDFC Bank, and government officials about a possible launch in the region when he attended Apple Store launches.

The Federal said that the government will not be granting any special considerations, and instead pointed to regular procedures for co-branded credit cards. In addition, it’s believed that Apple is in the early stage of discussions with HDFC Bank, although there hasn’t been any decision yet.

Apple might be making a move to introduce Apple Pay as the country currently has regulations and banking laws forbidding companies like Apple from accepting card payments.