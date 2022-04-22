Apple Card users get 3% Daily Cash on Ace Hardware purchases

Apple Card has been updated to give users 3 percent daily cash when they make Ace Hardware purchases at a physical location, via app or online.

Ace Hardware is the first and only home improvement shop to have Apple Card cash bck. Standard purchases on the physical card are subject to 1 percent Daily Cash while Apple Pay users can get 2 percent Daily Cash.

Currently, the 3 percent Daily Cash is available on select merchants, such as T-Mobile, Exxon Mobil, Walgreens, Uber, Panera Bread and Nike. Ace Hardware chief marketing officer and senior VP Kim Lefko mentioned that the brand is thrilled to offer its customers more value when they use their Apple Cards at Ace store, in-app and online.

Signing up for an Apple Card is available via the Wallet app and only in the US. Other than the Daily Cash rewards the service offers family sharing and several other convenient features.