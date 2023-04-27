Apple CarPlay added to more than 800 vehicles

Apple recently updated its website to say that CarPlay is now in more than 800 US vehicle models.

The figure was changed shortly after GM announced a phaseout of CarPlay in its future electric vehicles. GM will have its own software platform that was developed with Google. In a The Verge interview, GM said that they wanted to build a holistic and integrated operating system with ‘improved navigation and charging experience for EV owners.’

During the 2022 WWDC, Apple claimed that a majority of US buyers prefer to get a car that has CarPlay support. The Cupertino-based company further mentioned that it’s available in 98% of US cars, and that ‘it’s a must-have feature when shopping for a new vehicle.’

The next-generation CarPlay is set to launch this year, with features such as built-in climate controls, widgets, improved personalization, instrument cluster integration, and support for multiple dashboard displays, among others.