Apple ceases iPad and MacBook imports in India

Apple has temporarily ceased its iPad and MacBook imports due to a sudden change in India’s regulations.

A new law by the Indian government was laid out last Thursday, outlining the provision that licenses will be required for importing technology devices. Bloomberg reported that major manufacturers Apple, Samsung, Dell, and HP were surprised at the speed of implementation. Unfortunately, there was very little warning or explanation as to why this was the case, but it’s believed that the rule will help boost production in the region.

Right now the companies are negotiating with New Delhi authorities on how they could gain an import license to get their goods. Bloomberg assesses that the requirement will produce shortages in the country and delay any new launches by affected companies.

It’s assumed that the latest move by the Indian government is due to PM Narendra Modi’s promise of a ‘Make in India’ program.