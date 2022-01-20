Apple celebrates MLK day with full page dedication

Apple commemorates US federal holiday Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day with a full-page tribute to the civil rights leader.

On its official Apple.com website is a photo and a quote of King in black and white, with the words ‘I believe that we can transform dark yesterdays of injustice into bright tomorrows of justice and humanity’. Apple adds its own statement, ‘today and every day, we honor his life and legacy of service’.

Tim Cook, Apple CEO also went on to social media platform Twitter to honor MLK. He says that Dr. King could ‘paint a powerful vision in dark times’ and how his words could inspire the nation to heal its wounds and protect the civil rights of people who call the country their home.

Dr. King could paint a powerful vision in dark times, reminding us that we could “hew out of the mountain of despair a stone of hope.” May his words continue to inspire us to bind up our nation’s wounds and protect the civil rights of all who call it home. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/VVhOnWfc25 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 17, 2022

It’s expected that Apple will maintain its MLK tribute for a few days, and this will replace the usual product and service offerings found on the Apple.com main homepage.