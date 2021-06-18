Apple CEO says European law could break the App Store

Apple CEO Tim Cook has come out against the proposed European law DMA. He has said that it does not seem to be in the “best” interest of users as intended. The law as proposed by the European legislation plans to force Apple to allow apps from third-party routes to be installed on the iPhone, the iPad, and possibly other hardware such as the Apple TV.

“I look at the tech regulation that’s being discussed, I think there are good parts of it. And I think there are parts of it that are not in the best interests of the user,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook via videoconference on Wednesday at the VivaTech conference which is being held in France.

The European Union continues to be aggressive against large tech companies. The new proposed laws plan to change the ad industry on the internet and require large software platforms to open up.

“If you take an example of where I don’t think it’s in the best interest, that the current DMA language that is being discussed, would force sideloading on the iPhone,” said Cook. “And so this would be an alternate way of getting apps onto the iPhone, as we look at that, that would destroy the security of the iPhone.”

The Apple CEO was asked about the rumoured products such as the Apple Car. However, as the company never talks about upcoming products, Cook declined to comment.

“We do allow ourselves to fail. We try to fail internally, instead of externally, because we don’t want to involve customers into failure. But we develop things and subsequently decide not to ship. We begin going down a certain road and sometimes adjust significantly because of the discovery that we make in that process,” Cook added.

Cook has openly and enthusiastically talked about augmented reality (AR) several times in the past. He did the same at the VivaTech conference.

“We’ve been working with AR first with our phones, and iPads, and later we’ll see where that goes in terms of products,” said Cook.