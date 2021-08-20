Apple CEO pledges relief After a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti

Tim Cook, Apple CEO has promised to support relief efforts after Haiti experienced a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Saturday.

The earthquake epicenter had a 10km depth and was located about 13km from Saint-Louis Du Sud. The country’s capital, Port-au-Prince felt the effects about 150km away.

Haitian authorities declared casualties that number 1,800 injured, and about 300 were killed. Ariel Henry, Prime Minister declared a state of emergency for a month and mentioned that the 7.2 earthquake ‘completely razed’ towns and caused enormous damage.

Our hearts are with all those in Haiti who are once again facing the consequences of a devastating earthquake. Apple will be donating to assist relief and recovery efforts in the affected communities. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 15, 2021

Tim Cook made the pledge on social media platform Twitter, saying how Apple will be donating to aid in recovery and relief efforts in communities that are devastated by the recent earthquake.

The last earthquake that hit the country was in 2010 and caused considerable damage to the people and structure as well. During that time, Apple helped with aid via iTunes relief donations.