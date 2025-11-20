Apple CEO Tim Cook Retiring as Early as Next Year

Tim Cook, Apple CEO is planning to step down as early as next year and Apple is taking preparations. Apple is not likely to give out a new name for their CEO before their earnings reports in January 2026, but they explained that an announcement early next year will permit an easier transition in leadership before the yearly WWDC Apple Developer conference in June, and the iPhone event in September.

Tim Cook has been the CEO at Apple for over 14 years, starting in August 2011. The common age of retirement in the U.S is 65 and Tim Cook just turned 65 this year so it is anticipated he will be stepping down next year, but there are no announcements yet made by the CEO.

The universally viewed successor for Tim Cook is John Sternus, the Vice President of Hardware Engineering at Apple. He joined the company back in 2001 and just turned 50. Apple had record revenue during the quarter of September, and it is anticipated that December will be the best quarter in the history of Apple.