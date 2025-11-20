News

Apple CEO Tim Cook Retiring as Early as Next Year

By Samantha Wiley
Apple CEO Tim Cook Retiring as Early as Next Year

Tim Cook, Apple CEO is planning to step down as early as next year and Apple is taking preparations. Apple is not likely to give out a new name for their CEO before their earnings reports in January 2026, but they explained that an announcement early next year will permit an easier transition in leadership before the yearly WWDC Apple Developer conference in June, and the iPhone event in September.


Tim Cook has been the CEO at Apple for over 14 years, starting in August 2011. The common age of retirement in the U.S is 65 and Tim Cook just turned 65 this year so it is anticipated he will be stepping down next year, but there are no announcements yet made by the CEO.

Apple CEO Tim Cook Retiring as Early as Next Year

The universally viewed successor for Tim Cook is John Sternus, the Vice President of Hardware Engineering at Apple. He joined the company back in 2001 and just turned 50. Apple had record revenue during the quarter of September, and it is anticipated that December will be the best quarter in the history of Apple.


Latest News
Jeff Williams Retires From Apple
Jeff Williams Retires From Apple
1 Min Read
The Anker Power Station with 60000 mAh Battery, Smart Display and Light is $50 Off
The Anker Power Station with 60000 mAh Battery, Smart Display and Light is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Bloodsong of Wycaro Can Be Downloaded from Apple Books App
Bloodsong of Wycaro Can Be Downloaded from Apple Books App 
1 Min Read
Limited Edition iPhone Pocket Already Sold Out In The United States
Limited Edition iPhone Pocket Already Sold Out In The United States
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 Is $44 Off
The AirPods 4 Is $44 Off
1 Min Read
New Firmware For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3 Released by Apple
New Firmware For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3 Released by Apple
1 Min Read
Apple Started Rolling Out Third-Party Accessories In Dark Cherry
Apple Started Rolling Out Third-Party Accessories In Dark Cherry
1 Min Read
Apple’s Dynamic Power Adapter is Expanding to Multiple Countries
Apple’s Dynamic Power Adapter is Expanding to Multiple Countries
1 Min Read
The M5 MacBook Pro 14-inch 16GB RAM/ 512GB Is $123 Off
The M5 MacBook Pro 14-inch 16GB RAM/ 512GB Is $123 Off
1 Min Read
New AI Model Released By OpenAI
New AI Model Released By OpenAI
1 Min Read
macOS Tahoe 26.2 Second Beta Seeded
macOS Tahoe 26.2 Second Beta Seeded
1 Min Read
iPhone 16e Sales Apparently Flopped
iPhone 16e Sales Apparently Flopped
1 Min Read
Lost your password?