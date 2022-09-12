Apple changes homepage to honor Queen Elizabeth II

By Samantha Wiley
Apple has recently updated its Apple.com homepage to honor Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

England’s longest reigning monarch passed away in her sleep in Scotland on September 8. The Cupertino-based company changed its front page with a photo of Queen Elizabeth II, along with a memorial message.

Tim Cook, Apple CEO also took to Twitter to express condolences to the UK people and the Commonwealth, saying how the company stands with the people in honoring her life and dedication to her duty as queen. As of the moment, the tweet has already garnered 32k likes and replied nearly 400 times.

Queen Elizabeth was 96 years old when she passed away on September 8. The late queen holds the record for longest-reigning monarch and has ruled over the region for 70 years. As a monarch, she has been automatically granted a publicly funded state funeral, although the details have not been released yet.

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.