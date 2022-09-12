Apple changes homepage to honor Queen Elizabeth II

Apple has recently updated its Apple.com homepage to honor Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

England’s longest reigning monarch passed away in her sleep in Scotland on September 8. The Cupertino-based company changed its front page with a photo of Queen Elizabeth II, along with a memorial message.

Tim Cook, Apple CEO also took to Twitter to express condolences to the UK people and the Commonwealth, saying how the company stands with the people in honoring her life and dedication to her duty as queen. As of the moment, the tweet has already garnered 32k likes and replied nearly 400 times.

There is nothing more noble than to devote your life to the service of others. We stand with the people of the UK and Commonwealth in honoring the life and dedication to duty of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/GkLpqyovlh — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth was 96 years old when she passed away on September 8. The late queen holds the record for longest-reigning monarch and has ruled over the region for 70 years. As a monarch, she has been automatically granted a publicly funded state funeral, although the details have not been released yet.