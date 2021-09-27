Apple opens new store in Changsha, China

Apple continues to expand around the world; in a new, the company has opened its store in the Hunan province in China. The store is located right in the middle of the provincial city, making it accessible for as many people as possible. It will provide easy access to people looking to buy or try out new iPhones, iPads, Macs, etc in central China.

According to Apple, the new store faces the bustling Huangxing Road and is located inside the popular Changsha IFS shopping mall. The Huangxing Road is a tourist attraction in the city, it being an urban area. It is expected to be very popular with Apple fans, as it is one of the prime locations in the city.

The store uses sustainably manufactured glass facade

“We are thrilled to be opening in Changsha, a community filled with creativity and profound cultural heritage,” said Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People Deirdre O’Brien. “So many of our team members already call Hunan province home, and they are ready to welcome and support their neighborhood at Apple Changsha.”

The new Apple store in Hunna province has a glass facade which was manufactured keeping ‘sustainable development’ in mind. According to Apple, the glass was manufactured in Tianjin, China. The store happens to be the first of its kind in the world to use such a new facade manufacturing technology.

Apple to unveil iPhone 13 on September 14

On September 14, Apple is expected to unveil new iPhones – the flagship series for 2021. Alongside the iPhone, the company could also release an updated budget iPad to replace the ageing design of the current $329 (USD) iPad. The new store in China has opened very close to the new iPhone launch and it will allow more Chinese people to try out the upcoming iPhone 13 series in the store.

Apple opened its Changsha store on September 4, 2021.