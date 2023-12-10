News

Apple check memorabilia sells for $46,000

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
A check from former co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs has sold for $46K in a recent auction.

The check was issued by ‘Apple Computer Company’ in 1976 with the amount $4.01. It was paid to Radio Shack, an electronics retailer company. The date of signing was on July 23, 1976, around the time when both Jobs and Wozniak were developing the Apple 1 computer. Around 200 Apple 1 machines were created and sold for $666.66. The check also had an address listed which served as the mail drop point and answering service while Jobs worked in his parent’s garage.

Initially, RR Auctions expected the check to sell for around $25,000, but at the end of the day the memorabilia sold for more. Another Apple check will be going up for auction by Sothebys and might fetch around $40K or more as well.

TAGGED:
Follow:
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
