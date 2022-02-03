Apple China site redesigned for Lunar New Year

Apple’s official regional website for Chinese products and services have been updated to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Lunar New Year 2022 begins January 31 in China and ends February 15. The Cupertino-based company has also added new content to mark the occasion and highlight various related initiatives.

At the front page is a tiger emoji that can be moved around, and this symbolizes the lunar sign of 2022- the Year of the Tiger. Also featured prominently are ‘ideal gifts’ that can be purchased, which includes a special engraving for AirPods Pro and various iPhone 13 and accessories.

Showing on the page is a behind-the-scenes of ‘The Comeback’, an iPhone 13 Pro video that discusses how the smartphone was positioned, the models and the stunt work that were done. Links to Apple Music and the App Store are shown- clicking to it leads to special themed radio programs and playlists to herald the global event.