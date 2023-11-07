Apple claims Safari is ‘Three Separate Browsers’

Apple recently spoke to EU regulators and claims its Safari browser is three different apps.

Apparently, the statement did not sit well with the regulators and was rejected by the EU. Under the EU law and the Digital Markets Act, Apple and other tech giants are considered ‘gatekeepers’, specifically Core Platform Services. In greater detail, Apple’s web browser, App Store, and operating systems are considered under the category.

Apple’s attempt to explain how Safari was not a single web browser CPS was first done in a published ruling in July this year. The Cupertino-based company said that each Safari web browser has a ‘distinct CPS’, but the EU said ‘Same Safari. Different device’ and overturned the statement. In the same vein, Apple argued that its operating systems are distinct, with iOS being the only one within the DMA thresholds.

On the whole, gatekeeper companies that did not meet DMA requirements will have to be investigated, and have ‘behavioral or structural remedies’ outlined.