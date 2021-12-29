Apple closes additional stores amid COVID-19 surge

Apple has closed more than 20 Apple Stores in the US following rising COVID-19 cases and inclement weather.

Notable location closures include the Apple Walnut Street, Apple Century City and Apple Carnegie Library in Philadelphia, Los Angeles and Washington DC, respectively. Georgia, Virginia and Ohio have some retail stores that are temporarily shut down as well.

The official Apple website has a complete list of closed stores. Five in Washington- the Apple University Village, Apple Tacoma Mall, Apple Southcenter, Apple Bellevue Square and Apple Alderwood are closed due to bad weather.

Apple has not released an official statement but the closure is most likely a temporary one, and that they continue to provide same-day deliveries and store pickups. Apple mentioned that they monitor conditions and support various health protocols as COVID-19 cases surge or fall.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg also reports that the stores in World Trade Center, SoHo, Grand Central and Fifth Avenue have been shuttered as well.