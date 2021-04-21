Apple closes Michigan Stores to prevent COVID-19 spread

Apple has recently decided to close all its retail outlets in Michigan as part of its precautionary measure to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

All six Apple Stores were closed since Friday, with the company announcing that this is due to ‘temporary measures’ in light of the current COVID-19 conditions in Michigan.

The Michigan stores will still function, mostly for pre-arranged tasks such as previously scheduled Genius Bar appointments, as pickup points for online orders and one on one shopping sessions that were already reserved before April 18.

Michigan has recently recorded a high number of COVID-19 cases, and was one of the worst performers in terms of new COVID-19 cases. On Friday, the state saw 8,955 cases which was the second highest since the pandemic began. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan governor has not ordered businesses to shut down but some are already taking proactive measures.

In similar news, Apple Stores in France were closed as the country experienced its 3rd lockdown.