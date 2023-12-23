News

Apple closing Infinite Loop Store in January

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley - Senior News Editor
Apple

Apple will be closing its Infinite Loop store for good in January 20.

Before Infinite Loop became a store it was an HQ for Apple employees between the 90s and 2017. After Apple moved several miles away from the location, Infinite Loop was transformed into an Apple Store. As part of the transition Apple is offering employees a position in other locations and roles. They could be relocated to nearby stores such as Apple Valley Fair or Apple Park Visitor Center.

Apple

An Apple spokesperson mentioned that the company intends to close the store at infinite Loop after serving Bay Area customers. All team members can continue their roles as needed, and Apple will continue serving customers at the Apple Store app, Apple.com, and other locations. In similar news, the Cupertino-based company will be shuttering its Honolulu Royal Hawaiian location on the same day. The Infinite Loop store opened in 1993 and offered Apple-branded items for visitors.

TAGGED:
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
