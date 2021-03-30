Apple coincides ‘The Year Earth Changed’ Apple TV+ release with Earth Day

Apple will be releasing several earth-themed content to celebrate this year’s Earth Day. Come April 16, Apple TV+ users will be able to watch ‘The Year Earth Changed’ and second seasons of ‘Earth at Night in Color’ and ‘Tiny World’.

‘The Year Earth Changed’ is an hour-long documentary and will be narrated by David Attenborough. It shows various footage from all over the globe when the COVID-19 lockdown hit. The film was made by BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit.

‘Earth at Night in Color’ is a show narrated by Tom Hiddleston and features the wildlife that comes alive during nighttime. ‘Tiny World’ looks through the lens of the smallest creatures and animals in our world.

A curated collection will appear on the Apple TV+ platform come Earth Day, which will include the aforementioned content. Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service and costs $4.99 a month, featuring original Apple content such as ‘The Elephant Queen’, ‘Servant’ and more.