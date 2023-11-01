Apple.com goes dark in preparation of ‘Scary Fast’ event

Apple.com is down for maintenance, presumably ahead of the October ‘Scary Fast’ event.

Apple’s online store routinely goes offline for a major event to build up hype. Currently, the Apple Store is out of order and only goes back up when the event is finished. The ‘Scary Fast’ Mac show will go live on Monday night at 8 pm EST, with rumors saying that Apple will introduce new Mac accessories with USB-C as well as a lineup featuring the M3 chip.

Signs pointing to a release of a refreshed MacBook Pro and 24-inch iMac with the M3 Max, M3 Pro, and M3 chip have circulated on the web. Other sources believe that a new iPad mini will be introduced, one that could have hardware made for gaming.

The ‘Scary Fast’ event can be viewed on Apple’s official website, its official YouTube channel, and Apple TV.