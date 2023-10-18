Apple.com in Chile officially launches

Apple enthusiasts in Chile can now order their favorite Apple products at the Apple Store online.

The company recently revealed that it will open an Apple Store online experience in the country and has set the date of October 17 for the launch. The opening will allow customers to order products, and avail of trade-in promos, and support, among others. Apple has published a press release for the move and gave the readers some benefits of an online store.

Apple senior VP of Retail Deirdre O’Brien said that Apple is ‘thrilled to be expanding in Chile with the launch of the Apple Store Online.’ She added that everyone in Chile can now ‘discover and shop for our amazing products’ and gave the Apple Watch Series 9 and iPhone 15 lineup as examples.

¡La tienda Apple Store online llega a Chile! We’re excited to bring the best of Apple to even more customers around the world. https://t.co/mhpaRTA3aw — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 17, 2023

The iPhone 15 models will appear on the online store for pre-orders starting October 20, alongside the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9.