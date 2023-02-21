Apple Communication Safety added in six countries

Six countries will be receiving Apple’s Communication Safety feature as part of its expansion.

Communication Safety protects children from unwanted photos within the Messages app. The feature can be enabled across all Apple devices, and will now arrive in South Korea, Brazil, Japan, Sweden, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Initially, Communication Safety launched in 2021 in the US, then expanded to Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the UK. Apple further spread it to other regions, including Spain, Italy, Germany, and France.

Once enabled, the user will receive a warning that an incoming photo may have nudity. The blurred picture will come with helpful resources and the option to contact a trusted person for help. Notification that the user has received a potentially nude photo will not be sent to the guardian or parents.

Also, the photo in question will be scanned on-device, with Apple having no access to the end-to-end encrypted message.