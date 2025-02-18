Apple considering ads on Apple Maps

Apple is currently thinking of putting in ads on its Apple Maps app, as per Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

Gurman mentioned in 2022 that Apple already had ‘software engineering’ for displaying ads on the navigational app. However, for reasons not known, the Cupertino-based company had decided not to activate it at the time. In recent events, Apple might be thinking of adding ads again on Apple Maps, although software engineering has to restart.

It’s believed that the ads that appear in Apple Maps are not typical banner ads, but paid search results. For instance, a user looking for a fast food chain near him or her might see ads pertaining to those particular types of food, which is targeted. Other Apple Maps competitors, such as Yelp, Waze, and Google Maps already have ads in place and search ads. The presence of ads might boost Apple’s revenue within Apple Maps.