News

Apple considering ads on Apple Maps

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Maps

Apple is currently thinking of putting in ads on its Apple Maps app, as per Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

Advertisements

Gurman mentioned in 2022 that Apple already had ‘software engineering’ for displaying ads on the navigational app. However, for reasons not known, the Cupertino-based company had decided not to activate it at the time. In recent events, Apple might be thinking of adding ads again on Apple Maps, although software engineering has to restart.

Apple Maps

It’s believed that the ads that appear in Apple Maps are not typical banner ads, but paid search results. For instance, a user looking for a fast food chain near him or her might see ads pertaining to those particular types of food, which is targeted. Other Apple Maps competitors, such as Yelp, Waze, and Google Maps already have ads in place and search ads. The presence of ads might boost Apple’s revenue within Apple Maps.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
MacBook Pro
MacBook Pro to have M5 chip first
1 Min Read
M4 MacBook Pro
The M4 MacBook Pro is $250 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro to have smallest Dynamic Island
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Intelligence might be heading to Apple Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Pixelmator Pro
Pixelmator Pro splash screen gets update
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag 4
The Apple AirTag 4-Pack is $29 Off
1 Min Read
Safari
Safari technology preview 213 launched by Apple
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple will continue posting ads on X
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
Android tablets and smartphones can now access Apple TV+
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Refurbished MacBook Pros and Mac minis featuring M4 chips now sold by Apple
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 “Coming Soon” in product listing
1 Min Read
Lost your password?