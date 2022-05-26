Apple Cork campus in Ireland expands for new hires

Apple is reportedly expanding its Cork corporate campus in Ireland.

The expansion is said to accommodate a slew of new hires, with plans to build a new office building that’s four stories tall and has a basement. RTE says that Apple intends to complete the construction by the middle of 2025.

Apple is said to be making the building run on 100% renewable energy, with solar panels installed on the new structure and along walkways. E-charging points, as well as scooter and bike storage will be included. Green communal spaces and employee transport services are also believed to be in the works.

Cathy Kearney, Apple European Operations VP said the company is ‘thrilled’ to accelerate investments in Ireland, and that they’re proud to have the new project and continue driving innovation, supporting local organizations and creating new jobs.

The new building in Cork will have a capacity of 1,300 employees.