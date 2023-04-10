Apple Cork Subsidiary reports $11.69 billion profit boost

The Irish Times recently reported that Apple’s EU subsidiary has turned a $69.3 billion profit.

Apple’s presence in Ireland has expanded with new product testing sites and new hires, aside from the region being the official base for remote work outside the US. Cork directors have said that most of the sales are outside Ireland, with Apple Operations International saying that there’s a 2% year-on-year rise of profits from September 2021 to 2022 and an $11.69 billion boost in the process.

Apple paid a $7.69 billion corporation tax, a 73% increase from the previous year. It does not say how much corporate tax in Ireland was provided in the report. Apple Operations International’s last employee count is 56,639 across its subsidiary platforms. 6,000 of them are from Ireland, and along with the international funds, The Irish Times said before that it’s the region’s biggest company.