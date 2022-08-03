Apple corporate workers are now not required to wear a face mask

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Published
News

Apple corporate employees can now choose whether they’d want to wear a face mask or not while working at the office.

Apple

The Cupertino-based company has announced to its employees that they are no longer required to wear a face mask. The mask mandate has been lifted, ‘in light of certain circumstances’ as per the internal memo. The email also said that the mandate is being dropped in ‘most locations’, although there isn’t a specific office location or area where employees are required to wear a mask.

The email reminds employees that they can still wear a face mask if they’re more comfortable. Furthermore, the memorandum states that individual decisions must be respected in regards to the freedom to wear a mask or not.

Apple dropped its retail and corporate mask mandate in March when COVID-19 cases began a downward trend. However, it was reinstated shortly on both fronts when cases started shooting up again.

Photo of author

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.