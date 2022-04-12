Apple corporate workers return to office once weekly

Apple office staff have begun reporting back to the corporate headquarters starting Monday.

Workers were given an April 11 deadline to return after getting a work from home mandate since the pandemic started. When COVID-19 cases eased and mask mandates began to be relaxed, the Cupertino-based company began pushing for a return-to-office setup.

Major companies have adopted a remote work and hybrid work model, but Apple said that in-office attendance was necessary in order to produce Apple products. However, Apple has relaxed its corporate attendance policy for now and only requires workers to report to the office once a week. Starting May 2, employees will be required to go twice a week and thrice weekly come May 23. Eventually, corporate staff will have to report to the Apple Park three days a week and get Thursday and Friday as a remote work option.

Apple employees have tried for a permanent work option and hybrid setup but with no success.