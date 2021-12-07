Apple counters Russia’s attempts to offer App Store payment alternatives

Apple has filed a lawsuit versus Russia’s FAS, or Federal Antimonopoly Service when the latter demanded that Apple offer alternative payment options on the App Store.

The regulatory body demanded in August that Apple allow developers to offer alternative payment options other than the in-app purchase system. The deadline was set to September 30 for the Cupertino-based company to comply or else face a revenue penalty.

The following month, the FAS sent a lawsuit for antitrust and non-compliance. However, Apple has already made changes to its developer guidelines for compliance purposes. It’s the latest government-related incident in a bid for control over operations in Russia. This year also saw a $12 million fine imposed by FAS over Apple’s alleged advantage in the region’s digital economy.

In similar news, state regulator Roskomnadzor demanded that Apple, along with 12 other companies have official representation by 2021’s end or deal with severe implications.