Apple has a division dedicated to mentoring emerging creatives. The company runs creative studios across the globe at multiple locations – Los Angeles, Bangkok, London, Beijing, Washington, D.C., and Chicago. Many have reportedly participated in mentorship programs which are career-building in nature.

The mentorship program offered by the iPhone maker is named ‘Today at Apple Creative Studios’. According to Apple, all the participants who aspire to play a key role in the creative industry gained hands-on experience. They also get access to various resources while understanding the industry “know-how”.

Set to reach new milestones

All the participants, at the end of the mentorship program were reportedly successfully able to create projects. They presented their creations to their family, friends, and local communities – their loved ones and the people close to them. While it may have been simple projects, they carry an essence of something, joy, and warmth.

“It has been so rewarding to see what these emerging young creatives can do with the tools and mentorship offered by our teams and incredible local partners,” said Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People Deirdre O’Brien. “We can’t wait for their friends, family, and local communities to get together to experience their final projects, and celebrate what they’ve accomplished.”

Apple’s Creative Studios celebrates emerging artists

Apple says that a couple of its creative studios in the United States are set to reach new milestones. The ‘Creative Studios’ centers include the ones located in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Chicago.

The branch at Washington, D.C. is reportedly set to publish a collection of children’s books which are bilingual. The book was created by “emerging voices” with the help of Latin American Youth Center, Shout Mouse Press, and Apple. The content will also be published in ebooks format and be available on Apple Books starting December 7.

The Los Angeles branch focused on the field of music and the Chicago branch focused photography.