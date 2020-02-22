Apple’s presence in Cuba is on the verge

Apple is one of the most valuable companies in the world – it is a trillion dollar company. The company sells iPhones, iPads, Macs, and various accessories across the globe – products which are highly popular. However, the same cannot be said for the company in Cuba, as its presence in the country is at the margins.



The Cupertino based company (Apple) does not have an official presence in Cuba; people of Cuba have to rely on third-party stores to buy Apple products and the same can be said for services & repairs. It has been reported by AppleInsider that, if a person in Cuba is seen using an iPhone, the person is very likely a tourist.



Countries like India have become an important market for Apple as the price of data has gone down drastically. The prices of 4G data in India falls in the lowest price brackets in the whole world. However, the same cannot be said of Cuba, as data is not affordable to many and the network infrastructure is relatively new.



Freedom House gave Cuba a score of 14 out of 100 which means a very small percentage of users in the country have access to the internet. There is also the political scenario, however US policies for Cuba have improved in favour for the country in recent years.



It is very likely that official Apple stores will start appearing in Cuba anytime soon. It will take a very long time before Apple can start having official presence in the country – online store for that matter.



However, it does not mean that there are no Apple stores in Cuba. In the central parts of Cuba like Santa Clara, there is a store named Dr. iPhone which is an unofficial Apple store.The store, according to AppleInsider, sells different models of the iPhones.

