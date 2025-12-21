Apple Currently In Talks With Suppliers for Chip Assembly & Packaging of iPhones in India

Apple is having discussions with suppliers to deal with the assembly of iPhone chips and packaging for the first time in India. The company sources display panels for the iPhone from three industry-leading OLED manufacturers, namely BOE, LG Display, and Samsung Display.

The IC display drivers used are provided by Novatek, LX Semicon, Himax, Samsung, and other companies, which rely on packaging and chip manufacturing facilities in China, Taiwan, and South Korea. If talks between CG Semi and Apple prove to be fruitful, this could be a sign of Apple turning to India as a major manufacturing hub and supply chain.

The company has reportedly performed assembly of what’s worth $22 billion for iPhones in India as of March of this year, which is a 60% increase over the prior year. Tata Electronics, Pegatron, and Foxconn are now operating in India facilities and are prioritizing the manufacture of iPhones. The company aims to source manufacturing of most of its iPhones distributed in the U.S in India by the time 2026 ends.