Apple cuts Vision Pro production numbers, due to low demand

Apple is cutting down its AR/VR headset Vision Pro’s production, according to noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The headset is yet to launch outside of the United States and the company has already cut the production numbers. The company internally is predicting to sell around 400,000 to 450,000 units of the Vision Pro headset.

Advertisements

According to Kuo, Apple’s previous “market consensus” was to sell 700,000 to 800,000 units of the AR/VR headset in the 2024 year. The Apple Vision Pro is an expensive headset with a price tag of $3,500 – making it a product that only tech enthusiasts or a small set of people who can afford the headset would purchase. The demand for the Apple AR/VR headset reportedly continues to drop beyond the company’s expectations.

Many users return Apple’s AR/VR headset

It has been reported that many Apple fans who were excited about the Vision Pro headset have been returning the advanced gadget before the return period ends. Many users have reported that the headset is not comfortable to use – causing headaches and motion sickness. Additionally, a small set of people have reported high dryness and redness of eyes. Apple allows the device to be returned within 14 days of purchase.

Advertisements

“Despite being as magical to use as I’d hoped, it was simply way too uncomfortable to wear even for short periods of time both due to the weight and the strap designs. I wanted to use it, but dreaded putting it on,” tweeted Parket Ortolani, who is a product manager at The Verge.

“It’s just too expensive and unwieldy to even try to get used to the constant headaches and eye strain I was experiencing. I’ll be back for the next one,” added Ortolani.

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a lower-cost AR/VR headset in the future. However, it is unclear as to exactly when – certain reports suggest a late 2025 release on the cards while certain suggest post 2025.