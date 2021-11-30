Apple Cyber Monday deals include free Apple News+ for three months

Apple is offering new subscribers free three months’ worth of Apple News+ during its Cyber Monday event.

The announcement came on Twitter and its official website, and will run through November 29. A link is provided for those who are interested, which leads them to the app. After the free trial is over users are charged $9.99 a month.

Apple had a similar deal last year in order to get more people to try out the company’s news aggregation service. Apple News+ offers editor-curated content straight to their Apple devices.

Aside from official channels other brands are offering Apple services free for a limited time. One example includes Best Buy’s promo for 6 months’ worth of Apple News+ and others, including Apple TV+ and Apple Music. LG is also offering 3 months worth of Apple TV+ on 2016 and above smart TV purchases.

Apple News+ can be bundled with other services within the Apple One package.