Apple inks deal with a former HBO and Starz producer

Apple is on a hiring spree as it looks for important people to work on its Apple TV Plus streaming service. The company recently inked an exclusive five year deal with HBO’s former boss Richard Plepler. Now, Carmi Zlotnik, a former HBO executive and a long term Starz producer has signed a deal with Apple. He had recently stepped down from his position at Starz.



Zlotnik reportedly oversaw the development and production of several TV shows during his stint at Starz. He was with Starz since 2010 only to exit as it appears having finalized talks with Apple to work on its shiny new platform. Apple has a lot of money but it needs to hire talent if it wants to stand in the already fiery war.



The list includes Power, Outlander, American Gods, Vida, The Girlfriend Experience, The White, Queen, Black Sails, Magic City, Spartacus, High Tower (upcoming) and Power Book II: Ghost (upcoming).



Before joining Starz, Zlotnik worked at HBO as an executive. At HBO, he was involved in the production of shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Sopranos, and The Wire. It will be interesting to see what Zlotnik will bring to Apple TV Plus in the near future.



Apple’s services segment continues to grow at a rapid pace as the company registered an extremely positive earnings call. The company’s music streaming service is already making great strides in an industry where Spotify is the king. Similarly, the company is trying to go head to head with Netflix and HBO.



Of course, Disney is also now Apple’s competitor but Disney’s streaming service is available in only a few countries at the moment whereas Apple’s and Netflix’s services are available across the globe. HBO allows local streaming services to stream its content; Hotstar has rights to stream HBO shows in India.