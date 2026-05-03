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Apple Dealing With Lawsuits Regarding Stalking With AirTag

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Dealing With Lawsuits Regarding Stalking With AirTag

Apple is dealing with over 30 lawsuits from individuals who accuse Apple of being stalked due to their AirTags. These filings come after a lawsuit back in 2022, because the AirTag was not able to get class certification.


Each filing alleges that Apple released the AirTag while being aware that the devices could be brought and used by dangerous and abusive people for stalking or tracking purposes.

Apple Dealing With Lawsuits Regarding Stalking With AirTag

The plaintiffs are looking for attorneys’ fees, punitive and compensatory damages, alongside an order that does not allow Apple to engage in practices such as unlawful business, as alleged in the filings that were made. The judge who oversaw and denied the class certification of the lawsuit for the AirTag in 2022 was because of the different stalking incident and different state laws. The company has implemented anti-stalking measures, such as cross-platform notifications that allow victims who are being potentially stalked to be alerted that they are being tracked by an unknown AirTag.


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