Apple debuts new Racial Equity and Justice Initiative plans

Apple has announced new plans for its REJI, or Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, a $100m program to help against racial injustices and systemic barriers affecting communities of color.

Apple will be making contributions for Propel Center, a learning and global innovation hub for HBCUs, or Historically Black Colleges and Universities, setting venture capital funds for Brown and Black entrepreneurs and open a Developer Academy in Detroit for tech education and coding for students.

Apple’s initiative builds on the company’s existing work to bring racial equity in the criminal justice system, the economy and education. Lisa Jackson, Apple’s VP of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives is the assigned leader.

Apple will also be making a contribution to The King Center, a memorial to the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tim Cook, Apple CEO is set to do an interview with CBS regarding the finer details of the program and should be available to watch today.