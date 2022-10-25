Apple: Decarbonise supply chain by 2030

Apple has asked its global supply chain to address the greenhouse gas emissions and prepare a plan to approach decarbonization. The company will reportedly evaluate the efforts taken by the manufacturing partners to decarbonize their operations (pertaining to Apple) on a yearly basis. The iPhone maker will track the progress made by its partners.

Since 2020, Apple has said that it is carbon neutral for its global corporate operations. It has an ambitious goal of becoming carbon neutral across the life cycle of every product it creates. The company additionally wishes to have its entire global supply chain be carbon neutral as well.

Significant investments to decarbonise

“Fighting climate change remains one of Apple’s most urgent priorities, and moments like this put action to those words,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “We’re looking forward to continued partnership with our suppliers to make Apple’s supply chain carbon neutral by 2030. Climate action at Apple doesn’t stop at our doors, and in this work, we’re determined to be a ripple in the pond that creates a bigger change.”

Apple has announced several investments and initiatives with the aim of decarbonizing the global economy. The company plans to promote communities to be innovative in their solutions related to climate. The iPhone maker has invested in renewable energy in Europe and has announced partnerships to support the transition of businesses to clean energy.

Apple supply chain clean energy

The year 2030 has been set as a target by Apple to have its supply chains carbon neutral. On the journey towards the goal, the company has been able to reduce its emissions by 40 percent till date. The reduction in emissions has been made possible by transitioning to renewable electricity for its supply chain, improvements in energy efficiency, low-carbon design, and making corporate operations be carbon neutral.

Apple offers e-learning resources for free through its Clean Energy Program.The program also includes live trainings.