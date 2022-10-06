Apple decomissions iOS 16.0.1 and 16

Apple officially stops iOS users from going back to iOS 16 as well as iOS 16.0.1 following the release of iOS 16.0.2.

The Cupertino-based company no longer allows the downgrade from iOS 16.0.2 to any lower versions, including iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16. Apple regularly stops signing older software after new releases to encourage users to have their devices up to date.

iOS 16 was released on September 12 after spending time in beta testing. New features introduced in iOS 16 include Focus mode improvements, iMessage unsend and edit capabilities and a more customizable Lock Screen, while iOS 16.0.1 introduces bug fixes in photos on iPhone 14 Pro Max, setup activation and migration, and a non-authentication of sign-on apps in enterprise mode.

Although signing of iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16 is no longer possible, users can downgrade to iOS 15.7 via a connected PC or Mac.