Apple Demanded to Pay $5.7 Billion In Lawsuit of Patent Infringement

Apple is being ordered to pay $5.7 billion to Taction Technology for damages after two haptics company patents were found to have been infringed by a federal jury. In 2021, Taction Technologies sued Apple, debating that the company and its Taptic Engine for iPhones and Apple Watches use Taction’s inventions with no authority or a license.

On September 14, the jury trial started, with seven of the jurors discussing the issue for two days after finishing the proceedings; after returning on Friday, the final verdict favored Taction.



Jurors in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California stated that Apple willingly infringed the patents of the haptics of Taction Technology, and Apple is looking to appeal the choice of the jury. The case was initially dismissed by Apple back in 2023 but was later received by the Federal Circuit.