Security flaws in Mail does not risk users, says Apple

ZecOps, a cybersecurity research firm recently reported that it found security loopholes in Apple’s Mail app on the iPhone and the iPad. However, Apple in a new statement said that the security flaws were not used by hackers to gain access to Apple devices.



Apple appears to have found no evidence of tampering of its services using the security flaws. The company also added that these flaws would not be enough for any hacker to gain access to an Apple device (or any user’s data).



However, Apple’s claims do not align with the claims made by ZecOps. According to ZecOps, hackers were able to use the security flaws in the Mail app to exploit “at-least” six notable people.



According to the reports, this flaw in the Mail app will infect a user’s iPhone or iPad when a specific type of email created by hackers is opened. ZecOps believes that these security flaws have been used by “advanced threat operator(s)” to exploit.



Apple fights backs ZecOps claims by stating that the security flaws found in the Mail app date as back as iOS 6. To reassure its customers, Apple says that these flaws will not allows hackers to gain access to their phones.

