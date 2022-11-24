Apple Derby street crash an ‘Accident’, says driver

Bradley Rein, who drove his vehicle into Apple Derby Street on Monday, said that the whole event was an ‘accident’.

Rein crashed into the glass facade of the Apple Store in Massachusetts with his Toyota 4Runner, killing one and injuring more than 20 people. The SUV broke through the glass at high speed and stopped when it hit a wall. The 52-year-old said that the incident ‘was not an attack’, but was ‘an unfortunate accident’.

Rein is currently facing a reckless motor vehicle homicide charge, with his defense attorney saying that it was an ‘unfortunate accident’. Bail was requested at $20,000 but the court decided to raise it to $100,000. The driver said that the cause of the acceleration was that he pressed on the gas instead of the brake and was unable to correct his mistake on time.

He also said that the car did not have any mechanical faults and that he had no medical issues.