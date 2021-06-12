Apple announces winner of 2021 Design Awards for apps and games

As part of WWDC, Apple hosted its annual Apple Design Awards to celebrate the work of developers. The company awarded 12 “best-in-class” apps and games. All Apple developers from around the world have a chance of winning an award.
According to Apple, the Apple Design Awards are meant to showcase the bold, distinctive, and creative ideas that developers bring to life. It also adds that the brilliance, style, determination, and hard work shown by the developers who win awards, inspire other developers and also the people over at Apple.
- Inclusivity category
App – Voice Dream Reader by Voice Dream LLC
A text-to-speech conversion app that can be used for PDFs, webpages, or ebooks. It reads aloud all the contents of a document.
Game – HoloVista by Aconite
It supports various accessibility features such as motion control, sound and visual intensity, and more.
- Delight and Fun category
Game – Pok Pok Playroom by Pok Pok
It is an animated app that provides a playful user experience that captivates users.
Game – Little Orpheus by The Chinese Room
It brings console-level gaming experience to the iPad and the iPhone with an excellent storyline.
- Interaction
App – CARROT Weather by Brian Mueller, Grailr LLC
It is known for offering humorous weather forecasts with visuals that are a delight to the eye.
Game – Bird Alone by George Batchelor
It brings richness to the game world by haptics, parallax, dynamic sound, and gestures.
Others include-
- Social Impact
App – Be My Eyes by S/I Be My Eyes
Game – Alba by ustwo games
- Visuals and Graphics
App – Loóna by Looóna Inc
Game – Genshin Impact by miHoYo Limited
- Innovation
App – NaadSadhana by Sandeep Ranade
Game – League of Legends: Wild Rift by Riot Games
“This year’s Apple Design Award winners have redefined what we’ve come to expect from a great app experience, and we congratulate them on a well-deserved win,” said Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations Susan Prescott. “The work of these developers embodies the essential role apps and games play in our everyday lives, and serve as perfect examples of our six new award categories.”