Apple details Always-On display turning off scenarios

Apple uploaded a new support document detailing events that could deactivate the iPhone 14’s Always On Display feature.

According to the online document, the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro will try to save battery life and shut off its screen when Low Power Mode or Sleep Focus is on, or when you’re using Continuity Camera.

Away from device events will force the Always On Display, including when your iPhone is in the bag or your pocket, when it’s lying face down or when the device is connected to CarPlay.

Timeout options also shut off the feature, such as when your iPhone has remained idle or when you moved away from the device via Apple Watch.

The Cupertino-based company says that the new flagship phone will learn your behavior and adjust the always on display accordingly. The feature is enabled by default but can be turned off through Settings, Display & Brightness, and finally at the Always On feature.